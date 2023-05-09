Summer Breeze hails successful Brazil debut

Germany's longstanding heavy metal festival launched in São Paulo last weekend, drawing 10,000 fans on each of the two days

Germany’s longstanding heavy metal festival Summer Breeze was exported to South America for the first time, last weekend.

The Brazil debut, also promoted by Silverdust, took place at Memorial da América Latina in São Paulo on 28 and 29 April and drew 10,000 fans each day.

Blind Guardian, Parkway Drive, Kreator, Lamb Of God, Accept, Lord Of The Lost, Testament, Stone Temple Pilots, Skid Row, Sepultura, Stratovarius and Avanstasia were among the acts on the bill.

“An incredible week lies behind us,” says festival founder Achim Ostertag. “It was extremely exciting to see where the differences but also the similarities lie in the process of such a production.

“We are very happy with the first edition and are already looking forward to the next round in São Paulo in 2024”

“Our Brazilian colleagues on-site have done a great job! And then to experience the enthusiasm of the fans for this somewhat different, European concept of a festival was great. We are very happy with the first edition and are already looking forward to the next round in São Paulo in 2024!”

The German edition of Summer Breeze has taken place since 1997, for the first nine years in Abtsgmünd and thereafter in Dinkelsbühl (Bavaria).

Powerwolf, Megadeath, In Flames and Trivium will headline the 2023 edition of the flagship, slated for 16–19 August.

