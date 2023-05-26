PROFILE

news

Football icon Eric Cantona announces music tour

The 57-year-old Manchester United legend will play a trio of live dates in the UK and Ireland this October

By James Hanley on 26 May 2023

Eric Cantona


image © Michaël Bemelmans

Football legend Eric Cantona is launching a music career, announcing a trio of live dates in the UK and Ireland for this autumn.

The 57-year-old’s Cantona Sings Eric Tour will kick off at the 482-seat Stoller Hall in Manchester on 26 October, followed by a show at London’s 535-cap Bloomsbury Theatre on 28 October. It will then wrap up in Dublin at the 411-cap Liberty Hall Theatre on 31 October.

The concerts are being promoted by Live Nation and MCD Productions, by arrangement with Solo Agency.

“Next year, I’ll be playing with a band, but for now, I’m starting with a modest piano to play alongside me in intimate venues”

Cantona will release his debut single via Decca Records next Friday (2 June). The Marseille-born star, who turned to acting after retiring from football in 1997, made more than 400 appearances during his career and won 45 caps for France. He is best remembered for a trophy-laden five-year spell with Manchester United.

“Next year, I’ll be playing with a band, but for now, I’m starting with a modest piano to play alongside me in intimate venues,” says Cantona “I’ll be starting in Manchester because it’s a city that has stayed with me so much for the football, of course, but also the general atmosphere.”

 



