PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Finland’s Fullsteam Agency announces reshuffle

Marko Kivelä joins the agency's promoter team as Aino-Maria Paasivirta takes responsibility for Provinssi's programming and booking

By Lisa Henderson on 23 May 2023


Finland’s Fullsteam Agency has announced a reshuffle of responsibilities within the organisation.

Marko Kivelä will swap his position as CEO of Fullsteam’s Provinssi festival for an agent/promoter role within the company from 1 September. He will also step down as executive director of Selmu, the live music association of Finnish city Seinäjoki.

Meanwhile, Aino-Maria Paasivirta, former assistant to Fullsteam founder Rauha Kyyrö, will take responsibility for Provinssi’s programming and booking. Paasivirta has been involved in Provinssi’s programming work group since 2016.

Commenting on his new role within Fullsteam, Kivelä says: “I am really grateful to Selmu for the years together, during which I have been able to grow from an inexperienced newcomer to my current boots.

“Now is a good time for both myself and the association to experience new patterns in an already familiar environment in the nicest music company in Finland. I’m really excited about the new one, it’s time to roll up my sleeves!”

“After a successful last year and recovery from the pandemic, it is a natural time to look to the future”

Kivelä will continue working on Provinssi, especially on building the festival’s programme with Paasivirta.

In addition, Fullsteam Agency’s long-term promoter Artemi Remes, who is known for promoting Sideways festival, will work under the title of senior promoter in the future.

“After a successful last year and recovery from the pandemic, it is a natural time to look to the future and update Fullsteam’s organisation and responsibilities,” says Fullsteam Agency CEO Tuomo Tähtinen.

“The reorganisation of Provinssi is also well underway, and hopefully soon we will be able to share more news related to that as well.”

Provinssi festival returns to Seinäjoki in Southern Ostrobothnia, western Finland, between 29 June to 1 July.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|19 May 2023

US lawmakers propose ‘Taylor Swift ticketing bill’

news|22 May 2023

Coldplay respond to furore over upcoming Malaysia gig

news|22 May 2023

Live music giants enjoy big stock market gains

news|19 May 2023

Mayor defends Springsteen over Italy gig criticism

news|22 May 2023

Former IQ news editor Jon Chapple fundraising for cancer care

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Agent’s Assistant13 Artists Ltd

Brighton, UKFull TimeDOE

BookerPrimary Talent International

London, UKFull TimeDOE

AssistantPrimary Talent International

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Senior Venue ManagerThe Halls, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton, UKFull Time£38K - £42K + Benefits