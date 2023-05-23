Finland’s Fullsteam Agency announces reshuffle

Marko Kivelä joins the agency's promoter team as Aino-Maria Paasivirta takes responsibility for Provinssi's programming and booking

Finland’s Fullsteam Agency has announced a reshuffle of responsibilities within the organisation.

Marko Kivelä will swap his position as CEO of Fullsteam’s Provinssi festival for an agent/promoter role within the company from 1 September. He will also step down as executive director of Selmu, the live music association of Finnish city Seinäjoki.

Meanwhile, Aino-Maria Paasivirta, former assistant to Fullsteam founder Rauha Kyyrö, will take responsibility for Provinssi’s programming and booking. Paasivirta has been involved in Provinssi’s programming work group since 2016.

Commenting on his new role within Fullsteam, Kivelä says: “I am really grateful to Selmu for the years together, during which I have been able to grow from an inexperienced newcomer to my current boots.

“Now is a good time for both myself and the association to experience new patterns in an already familiar environment in the nicest music company in Finland. I’m really excited about the new one, it’s time to roll up my sleeves!”

“After a successful last year and recovery from the pandemic, it is a natural time to look to the future”

Kivelä will continue working on Provinssi, especially on building the festival’s programme with Paasivirta.

In addition, Fullsteam Agency’s long-term promoter Artemi Remes, who is known for promoting Sideways festival, will work under the title of senior promoter in the future.

“After a successful last year and recovery from the pandemic, it is a natural time to look to the future and update Fullsteam’s organisation and responsibilities,” says Fullsteam Agency CEO Tuomo Tähtinen.

“The reorganisation of Provinssi is also well underway, and hopefully soon we will be able to share more news related to that as well.”

Provinssi festival returns to Seinäjoki in Southern Ostrobothnia, western Finland, between 29 June to 1 July.

