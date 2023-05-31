Enrique, Ricky Martin, Pitbull to co-headline tour

Produced by Live Nation, The Trilogy Tour will feature headline sets from each artist across 19 dates in North America

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull are teaming up for a co-headline arena tour across North America this autumn.

Produced by Live Nation, The Trilogy Tour will feature headline sets from each artist, starting at Washington, DC’s Capital One Arena on 14 October.

The 19-date run will go on to visit Toronto, Boston, New York, Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more before finishing up at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on 10 December.

“It’s a true honour to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons, who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” says Pitbull, aka Armando Christian Perez. “We’re excited to take The Trilogy Tour around the world.”

“It’s going to be a once in a lifetime tour”

“I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky. The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for all of our fans,” adds Iglesias. “It’s going to be a once in a lifetime tour.”

Martin adds: “Going back on the road with not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull it’s very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it’s going to be epic!”

A Verified Fan presale starts on Wednesday 7 June, with a general onsale starting Friday 9 June.

The full list of tour dates is as follows:

Sat Oct 14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Oct 21– Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Oct 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Oct 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Wed Nov 01 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Nov 03 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Fri Nov 10 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Nov 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Nov 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Nov 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Fri Nov 24 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Nov 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Nov 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Dec 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Fri Dec 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.