Ed Sheeran to launch new Apple Music Live series

Sheeran will showcase his new album - (Subtract) in full for the first time today from Eventim Apollo alongside a 12-piece live band

By James Hanley on 10 May 2023


Live performance series Apple Music Live is launching its second season with an exclusive show by Ed Sheeran from London’s Eventim Apollo.

The 32-year-old will showcase his new album (Subtract) in full for the first time alongside a 12-piece band including Aaron Dessner of The National, who produced the LP.

During the performance, which debuts today (10 May) at noon PST, Sheeran will hone in on the series of life events that inspired him to pen the record.

“I’m delighted to share my Subtract album show with you,” Sheeran said. “I was really nervous on the day, as it was my first time performing the new album tracks. The show was brought to life by Aaron and the incredible band, and it was an honor to stand beside them. It was an emotional night, but I’m so pleased we got to document it.”

“It’s an emotional, soul-searching ride – but also extremely fulfilling”

The gig will also be available to stream on Apple TV+ alongside all subsequent Apple Music Live concerts.

“We’re excited to present this Apple Music Live show, which offers an utterly unique perspective into how one of the world’s most popular musicians is dealing with some of the heaviest traumas imaginable,” adds Apple Music 1 host Matt Wilkinson. “It’s an emotional, soul-searching ride – but also extremely fulfilling.”

The inaugural season of Apple Music Live kicked off in May 2022 with an exclusive livestream of Harry Styles’s One Night Only in New York performance to celebrate the release of his Harry’s House album. Additional standouts included Billie Eilish’s Live at the O2 performance, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Music Film; Alicia Keys’s first-ever Holiday Masquerade Ball; and performances from Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, and Wizkid.

 

