news

Ed Sheeran announces intimate N.American shows

The 32-year-old will play his new album Subtract in its entirety across 14 theatres and auditoriums in the US and Canada

By Lisa Henderson on 02 May 2023

Ed Sheeran's 29-month ÷ (Divide) tour was the success story of 2018

Ed Sheeran has announced a series of intimate North American tour dates, which take place amid his forthcoming stadium tour.

The British singer-songwriter is due to kick off the North American leg of his + – = ÷ x (Mathematics) tour this week.

Alongside the 21-date outing, Sheeran will deliver intimate performances at 14 theatres and auditoriums across the US and Canada.

The small-scale shows will see the 32-year-old perform his 2023 album Subtract in its entirety, with Ben Kweller providing support for the majority of the run.

The Mathematics Tour’s North American run is set to kick off on 6 May at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It wraps up on 23 September at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Support comes from Khalid, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters and Russ on differing dates (see below).

The tour marks Sheeran’s first return to North America since his 2018 Divide outing, which became the highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

Sheeran is represented by Marty Diamond and Ash Lewis at Wasserman for US and Canada, and Jon Ollier at One Finiix Live for the rest of the world.

See Ed Sheeran’s intimate North American tour dates 2023 below:

MAY
19 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall*
26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle*

JUNE
02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met*
16 – Toronto, ON @ History*
29 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre*

JULY
14 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*
28 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre*

AUGUST
11 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre*
18 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre*
25 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

SEPTEMBER
01 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre*
15 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater*
22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium*

*Ben Kweller support

 

