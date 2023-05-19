DHP Family’s festival raises £89k for the homeless

Beat The Streets took place in January across multiple venues in Nottingham and surpassed last year's fundraising total

DHP Family’s charity festival Beat the Streets raised £89,500 for the homeless population in Nottingham, England.

The award-winning festival takes place in January across multiple venues in the city, where the UK independent venue operator is based. The money raised this year surpassed the £76,000 ($95,000) raised last year.

Since launching in 2018, Beat The Streets has raised more than £400,000 ($500,000) for Framework, the charity that supports the homeless population of Nottingham, and has directly benefitted more than 300 individuals.

This year’s funds will go towards the creation of eight self-contained flats for people who have been on the streets for more than 20 years.

The accommodation will provide rough sleepers with permanent housing combined with a program of unlimited person-centred support towards independence.

They will also be able to access Framework’s other services dedicated to drug, alcohol, mental health, and employment support, and more.

“We hope to continue to use our expertise as music promoters and festival organisers to make a difference”

This year’s Beat The Streets lineup featured Ferocious Dog, 7th In Line, Alt Blk Era, Jerub, Lacey, Palm Reader, The Publics, Victory Lap, and many more.

“As a Nottingham-based company, it means a lot to all of us that work here to continue to deliver a fantastic Beat the Streets festival each January as we know how vital the funds are to Framework and the people they support across the city,” adds DHP Family’s MD George Akins.

“We hope to continue to use our expertise as music promoters and festival organisers to make a difference. We are extremely grateful to all the artists who give their time to play and each and every person that bought a ticket as together, we are helping to support something very worthwhile.”

Beat The Streets is delivered by DHP Family in collaboration with local organisations and music groups including I’m Not from London, Farmyard Records, Hockley Hustle and Rough Trade.

DHP promotes national tours and concerts, operates music venues, organises festivals and manages artists.

