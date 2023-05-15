CTS Eventim to sell tickets at petrol stations

The company has partnered with wholesaler Lekkerland and payment provider Epay on the development of a new digital ticketing solution

CTS Eventim has teamed with German wholesaler Lekkerland and prepaid and payment provider Epay to turn petrol stations into advance ticket sales points.

The three partners have developed a digital ticketing solution that enables the sale of tickets for music, sports and cultural events at gas stations via the digital kiosk, iKiosk.

Consumers receive a printed payment slip after reserving their ticket at the service point, and then pay for the ticket at the checkout. The event ticket is then subsequently emailed to them after payment.

“Being able to offer our extensive ticket portfolio at petrol stations as an additional sales channel is a real gain in the area of ​​digital value-added services with attractive sales potential,” says Karsten Elbrecht, CTS Eventim’s chief commercial officer of ticketing, Germany.

Previously, petrol stations in the country have offered customers a large selection of prepaid products such as vouchers and gift cards via this kiosk, with the addition of ticket sales giving the event industry a new 24/7 distribution channel and the opportunity for artists to reach new target groups.

“For gas station stores, ticket sales are a great addition to the offering and a logical development step towards becoming a multi-service hub in the region,” says Veith Huxohl, Lekkerland’s head of product management & marketing.

“We are very pleased to be able to implement the ticket solution that was introduced with CTS Eventim and has been tried and tested on the market several times at our long-standing partner Lekkerland via our secure payment infrastructure and technology,” adds Maik Süssemilch, director branded & mobile payments, store services at Epay.

