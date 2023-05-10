CTS Eventim completes deal for Milan’s Lotto Arena

The 16,000-cap venue will be used for the 2026 Winter Olympics and will subsequently host concerts, sporting events and festivals

Italian real estate company Risanamento has completed the sale of Milan’s new Lotto Arena to EVD Milan, a CTS Eventim subsidiary.

The 16,000-cap venue, which will form part of the urban district redevelopment Milano Santa Giulia in south-east Milan, will be used for the 2026 Winter Olympics and will subsequently host concerts, sporting events and festivals.

Work on the project commenced last year and is due for completion in 2025.

“Our new arena in Milan will be a must-play for all major tours”

“Our new arena in Milan will be a must-play for all major tours, and we will also be able to offer top events from the Eventim portfolio to the region around Milan and beyond in our own arena through the four Italian promoters in our Eventim Live promoter network,” said CTS CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg when the deal was first announced. “This is another excellent addition to our value chain.”

CTS’ venue portfolio also includes the Lanxess Arena (cap. 18,000) in Cologne, the KB Hallen (4,500) in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne (22,290) in Berlin and the Eventim Apollo (5,000) in London.

Lotto Arena will compete with Oak View Group and Live Nation’s Santa Giulia Arena – which will also be utilised in the Olympics – as well as the 12,700-seat Mediolanum Forum in Assago, near Milan, which has served the city since 1990 and is one of two Italian members of the European Arena Association (EAA).

An older open-air venue, the 10,000-capacity Arena Civica, which opened in 1807, is also capable of hosting concerts, as is the 80,000-cap. San Siro stadium.

