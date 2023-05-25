CTS Eventim breaks ground on new Milan arena

The 16,000-capacity arena will be one of the largest in Italy and will also include an outdoor area of more than 10,000 square metres

CTS Eventim has finally broken ground on its new €180 million multi-purpose arena in Milan, northern Italy.

The German live entertainment giant has commissioned TREVI with the first construction phase of the Arena Santa Giulia in Milan, almost a year after it was due to begin.

The 16,000-capacity arena, projected to be finished in two and a half years, will be one of the largest in Italy and will also include an outdoor area of more than 10,000 square metres for open-air events.

“We are now looking forward to the next phase of construction,” says CTS Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg. “TREVI has decades of experience with this type of specialised foundation work, which will ensure a successful start to the arena’s construction. Together, we aim to create a high-quality events venue in Italy that will transform Milan into an attractive hub for the sports and entertainment industries with a global reach.”

Initially, the arena – part of the Milano Santa Giulia urban development project – will be used for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic games after which CTS will continue to operate it.

The venue will compete with Oak View Group and Live Nation’s Santa Giulia Arena – which will also be utilised in the Olympics – as well as the 12,700-seat Mediolanum Forum in Assago, near Milan, which has served the city since 1990 and is one of two Italian members of the European Arena Association (EAA).

An older open-air venue, the 10,000-capacity Arena Civica, which opened in 1807, is also capable of hosting concerts, as is the 80,000-cap. San Siro stadium.

CTS Eventim’s venue portfolio also includes the Lanxess Arena (cap. 18,000) in Cologne, the KB Hallen (4,500) in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne (22,290) in Berlin and the Eventim Apollo (2,500) in London.

