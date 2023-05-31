Coldplay set Spanish stadium record

The British group drew 225,000 people to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona across four nights last week

Coldplay continue to break records around the world after becoming the first band to sell out four nights at a Spanish stadium on a single tour.

The British group, whose international agent is X-ray Touring’s Josh Javor, drew a total of 225,000 people to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona from 24-25 and 27-28 May as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, reports APMusicales.

They also played two sellout shows at the venue, which has a capacity of around 56,000, during their previous A Head Full of Dreams tour in May 2016.

Kicking off in March 2022, the Music of the Spheres World Tour had sold more than six million tickets across Europe, North America, and Latin America at the last count.

Last year, Coldplay made history in Argentina by completing an unprecedented 10-night sellout run at the 65,000-cap Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires

Last year, Coldplay made history in Argentina by completing an unprecedented 10-night sellout run at the 65,000-cap Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires. The national record previously belonged to Roger Waters, who played nine shows at the venue in March 2012 during his The Wall Live tour.

Earlier this month, the band announced they are returning to Asia and Australia this November for a special run of stadium shows, including their first Tokyo shows since 2017, their first ever dates in Kaohsiung, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur and a one-off performance at Perth’s Optus Stadium – their first in Western Australia since 2009.

Frontman Chris Martin recently responded to calls for the band to cancel their Malaysian date. Leader of the Malaysian Islamic Party (also known as PAS), Nasrudin Hassan, called for the 22 November show in Kuala Lumpur’s National Stadium Bukit Jalil to be called off.

