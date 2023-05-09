Coldplay announce Asia & Australia tour dates

The dates include the band's first ever dates in Kaohsiung, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur and a special one-off performance in Perth

Coldplay are returning to Asia and Australia this November for a special run of stadium shows as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

The dates include the band’s first Tokyo shows since 2017, their first ever dates in Kaohsiung, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur and a special one-off performance at Perth’s Optus Stadium – their first in Western Australia since 2009.

Support for Perth will come from special guests Amy Shark and Thelma Plum, with additional support for all shows to be announced at a later date.

Presented by the Western Australian Government, through Tourism WA, and Live Nation, the Australian-exclusive Perth concert will take place on Saturday 18 November and will be promoted alongside hotel packages designed to encourage visitors to stay longer and explore further.

“This partnership with the Western Australian Government is set to make history, by bringing one of the world’s most iconic and successful bands, exclusively to Perth in 2023,” says Luke Hede, Live Nation’s VP of touring. “It’s hard to think of a better city for Australians to see Coldplay’s spectacular Music of the Spheres show, while making a weekend of it in our country’s sunniest capital city.”

The presale runs from 10am local time on Monday 15 May to 9am on Tuesday 16 May, with general public tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 16 May.

The Music of The Spheres World Tour has sold over six million tickets across Europe, North America, and Latin America since kicking off in March 2022. Subscribers can revisit our in-depth look at the tour, first published in Issue 113 of IQ Magazine, here.

The full list of upcoming tour dates is as follows:

MAY

17: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra (Support: GRIFF, Bárbara Bandiera)

18: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra (Support: GRIFF, Bárbara Bandiera)

20: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra (Support: GRIFF, Bárbara Bandiera)

21: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra (Support: GRIFF, Bárbara Bandiera)

24: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Support: CHVRCHES, Hinds)

25: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Support: CHVRCHES, Hinds)

27: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Support: CHVRCHES, Ona Mafalda)

28: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Support: CHVRCHES, Ona Mafalda)

31: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium (Support: CHVRCHES, Porij)

JUNE

1: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium (Support: CHVRCHES, Porij)

3: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium (Support: CHVRCHES, Porij)

4: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium (Support: CHVRCHES, Porij)

6: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium (Support: CHVRCHES, Hana Lili)

7: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium (Support: CHVRCHES, Hana Lili)

21: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Support: CHVRCHES, Laila Al Habash)

22: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Support: CHVRCHES, Laila Al Habash)

25: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro (Support: CHVRCHES, Mara Sattei)

26: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro (Support: CHVRCHES, Mara Sattei)

28: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro (Support: CHVRCHES, Mara Sattei)

29: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro (Support: CHVRCHES, Mara Sattei)

JULY

1: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund (Support: GRIFF, Caroline Alves)

2: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund (Support: GRIFF, Caroline Alves)

5: Copenhagen, DK – Parken (Support: GRIFF, Jada)

6: Copenhagen, DK – Parken (Support: GRIFF, Jada)

8: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi (Support: GRIFF, LUCIIA)

9: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi (Support: GRIFF, LUCIIA)

11: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi (Support: GRIFF, LUCIIA)

12: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi (Support: GRIFF, LUCIIA)

15: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA (Support: GRIFF, Zoë Tauran)

16: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA (Support: GRIFF, Zoë Tauran)

18: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA (Support: GRIFF, Zoë Tauran)

19: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA (Support: GRIFF, Zoë Tauran)

SEPTEMBER

20: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

23: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

27: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

28: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

30: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

OCTOBER

1: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

NOVEMBER

6: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: TBA)

7: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: TBA)

11: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: TBA)

15: Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (Support: TBA)

18: Perth – Optus Stadium (Support: Amy Shark, Thelma Plum)

22: Kuala Lumpur – National Stadium Bukit Jalil (Support: TBA)

