Celine Dion cancels 2023/24 tour on health grounds

The Canadian singer was due to bring her Courage World Tour to Europe for 42 dates from August 2023 to April next year

Celine Dion has cancelled her entire European tour due to her ongoing health battle.

The 55-year-old previously rescheduled a number of concerts last December after being diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

However, she has now been forced to scrap the remaining 42 nights on sale for 2023 and 2024.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” says the Canadian singer. “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Dion completed the first 52 dates of her Courage World Tour in North America from September 2019 to March 2020, grossing US$104 million at the box office, before the tour was paused due to the pandemic.

The run was due to restart in the Netherlands on 26 August with the first of three shows at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, and wrap up with two nights at The O2 in London from 21-22 April 2024.

“As the world has emerged from the pandemic, Celine has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing,” adds a statement posted on the star’s social media channels. “Celine is working hard on her recovery, but at this time is unable to successfully prepare for and perform the remainder of the tour, which was scheduled to run from August 26, 2023 in Amsterdam through October 4, 2023 in Helsinki; then continuing from March 6, 2024 in Prague through April 22, 2024 in London.

“We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time simply is not now.”

“Celine’s medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition”

It continues: “In early 2021, when the entertainment industry was still working under tight Covid restrictions, Celine filmed her first motion picture, Love Again, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan.

“Since then, Celine has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare condition called Stiff Person’s Syndrome, which causes severe and persistent muscle spasms, and which has prevented her from performing. Celine’s medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition.”

SPS affects approximately one in 200,000 individuals in the UK, and is caused by the body’s immune system attacking itself. There is no cure for the disease, but it is treatable in most cases through chemical intervention and immune therapies.

Dion first spoke about her SPS symptoms in October 2021, when she postponed the beginning of her Las Vegas residency due to what she described as “severe and persistent” muscle spasms.

The singer’s groundbreaking 2003-2007 Vegas residency, A New Day…, became the most successful residency of all time, grossing more than $385m from 717 shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

