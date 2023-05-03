CAA hires Underground Artists founder Kal Jhugroo

Jhugroo, who will be based in the agency’s London office, will specifically work within CAA’s electronic music division

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has hired Kal Jhugroo as an agent in its music touring department.

Jhugroo, who will be based in the agency’s London office, comes to CAA from Underground Artists, the DJ agency which he also founded.

His clients include Hannah Laing, Cristoph, Majestic, Martin Ikin, MistaJam, and Iglesias, among others. Early signings included Solardo, Cloonee, Detlef, Lauren Lo Sung, Jamie Roy, Mason Maynard, and Third Son.

Jhugroo will specifically work within CAA’s electronic music division “Team Disco”, which represents artists such as including David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas, Róisín Murphy, The Chainsmokers, Robin Schulz, Oliver Heldens, Pretty Lights, Lee Burridge, Hugel, Jonas Blue, Paul Kalkbrenner, Meduza, Purple Disco Machine, Guy Gerber, Alok, Monolink, Vintage Culture.

Its roster also includes emerging artists such as Cloonee, Eli Brown, Sara Landry, Joplyn, and Layla Benitez.

Jhugroo began his career in finance, studying accountancy at university and working in the field for several years, gaining his Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) license. He later began organising club nights in Manchester.

