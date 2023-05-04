Bruno Mars gig organisers cancel scalped tickets

Tickets for the star's upcoming concerts in Seoul, South Korea were being touted at almost six times' face value

Promoters of Bruno Mars’ upcoming concerts in South Korea have cancelled dozens of tickets being touted online at almost six times’ face value.

The American singer and songwriter is slated to perform at the Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium in Seoul on 17-18 June under the banner, Hyundai Card Super Concert 27 Bruno Mars – his first gigs in Korea since 2014.

Tickets went on general sale last month, priced from 77,000 won (€53) to 250,000 won (€172). However, Korea JoongAng Daily reports that two ground floor tickets were being offered at 300,000 won (€2,058) on a resale platform, despite organiser Live Nation Asia banning the trading of tickets on unauthorised sites.

Live Nation has confirmed it intervened and cancelled the initial transactions after discovering more than 60 tickets that were dealt illegally on the secondary market. It says it will continue to check for unauthorised sales.

The shows form part of the 37-year-old’s first tour of Asia in five years

Mars will also play the Philippine Arena in Manila, Philipines, from 24-25 June. The shows form part of the 37-year-old’s first tour of Asia in five years.

His 24K Magic Tour, which garnered US$367.7 million worldwide and is the 17th highest-grossing tour of all-time, stopped off in Japan, Taiwan, China, Macau, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong from April-May 2018.

Mars will also headline two nights at Brazil’s new 105,000-cap festival The Town in São Paulo, with tickets for the 3&10 September dates selling out in just 72 minutes.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.