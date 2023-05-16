PROFILE

news

Björk cancels Reykjavík Cornucopia shows

"There have been problems with the production of the concert which we do not expect to be able to resolve in time"

By James Hanley on 16 May 2023

Bjork, All Points East (APE)

Bjork


Björk’s three-night stand in her native Iceland has been cancelled due to production issues.

The singer was due to perform at Reykjavík’s Laugardals Palace on 7, 10 and 13 June as part of her Cornucopia European tour. Tickets were priced from 19,990-34,990 ISK (€132-232).

“We are sorry to have to announce that due to circumstances beyond our control, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Björk’s Cornucopia concert in Reykjavík in June,” says a statement from the 57-year-old’s management.

“There have been problems with the production of the concert which we do not expect to be able to resolve in time. We realise that this will disappoint ticket holders and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

“We still hope to find a way to make the concert a reality next year”

The statement continues: “We are determined to do everything we can to prevent this from happening again and will review our work processes with that in mind.

“We still hope to find a way to make the concert a reality next year. However, as it may take some weeks or months to resolve all technical and logistical issues, we are forced at this point to cancel and refund.”

Directed by Argentine film-maker Lucrecia Martel, Cornucopia launched in 2019 and was described as Björk’s “most elaborate stage concert yet”. It is due to resume in Portugal at Lisbon’s Altice Arena on 1 September.

 

