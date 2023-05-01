Bamboozle festival cancelled week ahead of event

New Jersey officials say they pulled the plug on the revived Atlantic City event after organisers failed to submit the necessary paperwork

New Jersey’s Bamboozle festival has been cancelled a week before it was due to go ahead, amid claims organisers failed to submit the necessary paperwork.

The event was due to return to Bader Field, Atlantic City from 5-7 May following an 11-year absence, with artists such as Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach, Joey Bada$$, Trippie Red, Rick Ross and A Boogie wit da Hoodie on the bill.

However, the event, which was expected to attract up to 15,000 people a day, will now no longer be taking place.

“After extensive discussions, we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel Bamboozle 2023,” says a statement posted on the festival’s website. “An incredible amount of time, dedication, passion and hard work was invested into making this comeback a success. We appreciate everyone who supported this festival. Refunds should be requested at point of purchase.”

Promoters but did not discuss the reasons for their decision. However, according to reports, city officials moved to cancel the event after not receiving the required fees and documents from organisers.

“There was an ongoing concern we were not getting the required documents from festival organisers in a timely matter,” says city business administrator Anthony Swan, as per NJ.com. “We asked for this information months in advance to protect the city and the taxpayers of Atlantic City. The event was fast approaching, and these issues were still unresolved.”

The New Jersey division of consumer affairs has reportedly received 21 complaints about Bamboozle, ranging from false advertising to refund requests

The Press of Atlantic City reports the city had not received insurance certificates, a medical plan, an emergency evacuation plan, or mercantile and facility fees for use of Bader Field by the 27 April. Organisers are yet to respond to the claims.

Founded by John D’Esposito, Bamboozle was staged at numerous New Jersey sites from 2003 to 2012 and featured acts including Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, 50 Cent, My Chemical Romance and Linkin Park.

According to The Press, D’Esposito left Bamboozle after what turned out to be its final edition in 2012 due to a falling out with partners Live Nation and House of Blues, but planned to resurrect the festival after reacquiring the trademark in 2020.

However, controversy raged over premium tickets after D’Esposito allegedly repeatedly warned on social media that prices would soar as more high-profile headliners joined the bill. Instead, ticket prices fell when the promised big names failed to materialise.

NJ.com reports the New Jersey division of consumer affairs has received 21 complaints about Bamboozle about issues ranging from false advertising to refund requests.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.