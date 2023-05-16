Apple Music introduces concert discovery features

More than 40 new guides highlight the best venues to experience live music, while the 'Set Lists' space showcases a selection of major tours

Streaming platform Apple Music has expanded its curation efforts into live shows by introducing new concert discovery features.

On Apple Maps, more than 40 new Guides – each curated by Apple Music editors – now highlight the best venues to experience live music in some of the world’s leading culture hubs.

Featured cities include Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, and San Francisco in North America; Berlin, London, Paris, and Vienna in Europe; Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney in the Asia-Pacific region; and Mexico City in Latin America.

Apple Music’s new Set Lists space will showcase a selection of major tours

Apple Music Guides also allow fans to browse upcoming shows directly from Maps through Shazam’s concert discovery module — part of a suite of features introduced by Shazam last spring, leveraging concert information from event recommendation and artist discovery platform Bandsintown.

On Apple Music meanwhile, the new Set Lists space will showcase a selection of major tours, enabling fans to listen to setlists and read about the productions. For the first time on the app, fans will also be able to browse artists’ upcoming shows in their area by launching Shazam’s concert discovery module.

Apple Music Guides will be rolling out today on Maps at apple.co/MusicVenues, while Set Lists are available beginning today at apple.co/setlists.

