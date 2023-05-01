Aerosmith announce Peace Out farewell tour

Produced by Live Nation, the 40-date North American run will kick off at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on 2 September

US rock legends Aerosmith have announced they will launch their farewell tour, Peace Out, in September.

Produced by Live Nation, the 40-date North American run will kick off at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on 2 September, with other stops including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, wrapping up at Bell Centre in Montreal on 26 January 2024.

The tour, which will feature support from special guests The Black Crowes, will also feature a special hometown show in Boston at the TD Garden on New Year’s Eve 2023.

“It’s not goodbye it’s peace out,” says a joint statement from Aerosmith. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

“Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed”

Drummer Joey Kramer will be absent from the run of dates as he focuses “on his family and health”, with John Douglas set to deputise.

‘“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health,” adds the statement. “Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Aerosmith recently played a Las Vegas residency, Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild, at Dolby Live (cap. 5,200) at Park MGM.

Ahead of the residency, the group returned to Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the venue.

