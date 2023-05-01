PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Aerosmith announce Peace Out farewell tour

Produced by Live Nation, the 40-date North American run will kick off at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on 2 September

By James Hanley on 01 May 2023

Eventbrite refunds Roxodus ticketholders

Aerosmith


US rock legends Aerosmith have announced they will launch their farewell tour, Peace Out, in September.

Produced by Live Nation, the 40-date North American run will kick off at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on 2 September, with other stops including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, wrapping up at Bell Centre in Montreal on 26 January 2024.

The tour, which will feature support from special guests The Black Crowes, will also feature a special hometown show in Boston at the TD Garden on New Year’s Eve 2023.

“It’s not goodbye it’s peace out,” says a joint statement from Aerosmith. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

“Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed”

Drummer Joey Kramer will be absent from the run of dates as he focuses “on his family and health”, with John Douglas set to deputise.

‘“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health,” adds the statement. “Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Aerosmith recently played a Las Vegas residency, Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild, at Dolby Live (cap. 5,200) at Park MGM.

Ahead of the residency, the group returned to Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the venue.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|27 Apr 2023

Live Nation buys renowned Portuguese promoter

news|27 Apr 2023

US senators introduce Unlock Ticketing Markets Act

news|27 Apr 2023

ASM taps Brian Celler for newly created role

news|28 Apr 2023

AEG’s Danielle Kennedy-Clark on fan expectations

news|27 Apr 2023

Morgan Wallen sued over cancelled concert

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Director Of Comedy/Spoken WordRobomagic Live

London, UKFull Time£40k + Based on Experience

Production ManagerThe O2

Greenwich, LondonFull Time£45K - £48K + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Concerts & Events Programming ManagerLW Theatres

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Head of Commercial ServicesNational Ice Centre & Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Nottingham, UKFull TimeCompetitive