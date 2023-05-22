PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|19 May 2023

US lawmakers propose ‘Taylor Swift ticketing bill’

news|18 May 2023

CTS Eventim revenues, ticket sales soar in Q1

news|18 May 2023

Slowthai removed from line-ups after rape charge

news|17 May 2023

Berlin-Tegel airport used for concert series

news|18 May 2023

Live Nation to offer $99 festival tickets this weekend

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

BookerPrimary Talent International

London, UKFull TimeDOE

AssistantPrimary Talent International

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Senior Venue ManagerThe Halls, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton, UKFull Time£38K - £42K + Benefits

Assistant Production ManagerThe Halls, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton, UKFull Time£28K - £35K + Benefits