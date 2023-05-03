420k tickets sold for The Town festival debut

The São Paulo, Brazil fest had already broken records by selling 350k tickets in less than three hours, selling out three days

Live Nation and Rock World have sold 420,000 tickets for the inaugural edition of Brazil’s The Town Music and Art Festival.

Organised by Rock in Rio founder Roberto Medina, the 100,000-cap festival takes place on September 2,3,7, 9, and 10 at the Interlagos race track in São Paulo, headlined by Bruno Mars (two nights), Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Maroon 5.

The event broke records by selling 350,000 tickets in less than three hours, selling out three days of the festival.

“The overwhelming success of The Town’s ticket sales is a testament to the growing demand for unique live experiences in Brazil and Latin America and proves that Sao Paulo is indeed one of the top global music destinations, and Paulistas are some of the most passionate fans,” says Rafael Lazarini, Live Nation’s SVP and head of business development.



“The festival promises to be a memorable experience for fans, and we are thrilled by the record-breaking excitement, as it highlights the city’s vibrant culture, diverse music scene, and Live Nation’s commitment to bringing unique and unforgettable live experiences to fans across the region.”

The festival’s official ticketing partner Ticketmaster launched in Brazil just under six months ago. Its operations began at the end of 2022 supporting smaller niche events, to better understand and customise the platform for the Brazilian market.

Live Nation’s expansion strategy in the market also includes the development of a 20,000 seat arena at São Paulo’s Anhembi District, in partnership with OVG and GL Events.

