WME acquires music agency Red 11 Music

WME has acquired Red 11 Music, a Nashville-based music agency known for representing some of the top touring artists in the Americana genre.

The agency has worked with clients including Turnpike Troubadours, Shooter Jennings, Muscadine Bloodline, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, and many others.

As part of the transaction, Red 11 Music founder and CEO Jon Folk will officially join WME as a partner. In addition, the company’s agents, staff and clients will now operate under WME.

Five current Red 11 employees will be joining Folk in the transition, including agent Geoff Turner, coordinators Josh Green, Dan Kuklinski and Jeremy Upton, and agent assistant Lindsey Wines.

“Our clients can expect even greater levels of service and opportunity in this exciting new chapter”

“We have long-admired Jon and the business he has built with Red 11,” says WME’s Nashville office co-heads Becky Gardenhire, Joey Lee and Jay Williams. “Jon and his team have a proven track record of success, and we look forward to working with them to grow the Americana genre even further.”

Folk adds: “We are excited to welcome Red 11’s clients to WME and connect them to our portfolio of industry best assets and capabilities. We’re thrilled to be joining WME and the incredible resources and expertise they bring to the table. Our clients can expect even greater levels of service and opportunity in this exciting new chapter.”

WME’s Nashville office provides full-service representation in the city, with agents from multiple verticals including music, books, digital, sports, television and endorsements available. In 2022, WME clients represented over 60% of all headlining slots at the top-country music festivals. The agency is owned by Endeavor Group Holdings.

