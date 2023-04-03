PROFILE

news

Wireless debut in Abu Dhabi deemed “huge success”

The sold-out festival took place last month at Etihad Park on Yas Island with 25,000 fans and 18 artists

By Lisa Henderson on 03 Apr 2023

Travis Scott has enjoyed a successful run in the Middle East

Wireless Festival’s debut in Abu Dhabi has been deemed a “huge success” by Live Nation Middle East.

The sold-out festival took place last month at Etihad Park on Yas Island with 25,000 fans and 18 artists from across hip-hop, urban, rap, R&B, grime, and dance.

Travis Scott (US), Roddy Ricch (US), Central Cee (UK), Wegz (EG), Black Sherif (GH), Ali Gatie (IQ/CA), M.I.A (UK), King (IN), Divine (IN) and Young Stunners (PK) were big draws in the global offering.

“Wireless Festival was a huge success for us in Abu Dhabi,” says James Craven, president for Live Nation Middle East. “The festival was a sold-out event, and as Live Nation, our commitment is to promoting regional talent. We brought a host of the biggest rappers in South Asia and the Middle East to our festival line-up, including Egyptian artist Wegz, Indian singer and rapper King, Indian rapper Divine, and the Pakistani Hip-Hop duo Young Stunners.”

“We brought a host of the biggest rappers in South Asia and the Middle East to our festival line-up”

Travis Scott also recently performed at Live Nation Israel’s largest-ever hip-hop event at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv, with an audience of over 27,000. The concert was supported by Atar Mayner, Eden Derso and Noroz.

“We are very happy to celebrate another regional routing, with the successful run of the Travis Scott shows in the Middle East,’ says Guy Beser, Live Nation Israel CEO. “We are very proud of the show and we received overwhelming reviews. This is definitely a performance we, and the audience, will remember for a long time.”

Wireless Festival has an eighteen-year legacy in the UK. The most recent edition of the festival was held across three sites – Crystal Palace Park and Finsbury Park in London, and the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham – in July 2022 with headliners A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Tyler, the Creator, Dave, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and SZA.

This year, Wireless will return to Finsbury Park between 7–9 July with headliners Playboy Carti, Travis Scott, D-Block Europe and 50 Cent.

 

