Usher announces Paris residency

The American R&B icon will perform the four-night Rendez-Vous A Paris stint at La Seine Musicale this September

Usher has announced a forthcoming mini-residency in France at Paris’ La Seine Musicale.

The US star will perform the four-night Rendez-Vous A Paris stint – his only confirmed European dates – from 24-25 and 27-28 September 2023, presented by Live Nation.

Fans are promised “never-before-seen costumes, state-of-the-art lighting and special effects” along with a catalogue of hits from Usher’s near 30-year career.

Tickets range from €100.50 to €441.50, and go on sale this Friday (21 April).

The R&B singer is currently in the midst of his latest Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live in Park MGM

The 44-year-old R&B singer, whose last European played Europe as part of his 2014/15 UR Experience Tour, is currently in the midst of his latest Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live in Park MGM, which runs until October.

“I like the idea of what I’ve found in Las Vegas,” Usher told GQ earlier this year. “It gives me an opportunity to settle. I have children now. I got a life, so [I like] being able to have a few days in certain places and being able to celebrate those places and enjoy them. At this age, you try to hold on to the moments.”

Usher also headlined J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, earlier this month and will star in the second edition of hip-hop and R&B event Lovers & Friends, which returns to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on 6 May.

Other acts slated to perform at the 6,000-cap La Seine Musicale in the coming months include Norah Jones, 5 Seconds of Summer and John Fogerty.

