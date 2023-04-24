U2 confirm dates for Vegas Sphere residency

The legendary rock band will bring the "first-of-its-kind live music experience" to the 20,000-cap venue for a five-show run in September

Sphere Entertainment and Live Nation have announced the dates for the U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere residency, which will launch the Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas this autumn.

The legendary rock band will bring the “first-of-its-kind live music experience” to the 20,000-cap MSG venue for the five-show run on 29-30 September and 5, 7-8 October.

Tickets start at US$140 (€127) and will reflect all-in pricing. Promoters say the larger capacity allows for 60% of tickets to be priced under $300, while there will also be a limited number of premium priced tickets per show.

U2.com subscribers will have first access to tickets through Ticketmaster Request, which is open until Wednesday 26 April at 10am ET. There will then be a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in presale starting on Thursday 27 April. Any remaining tickets will then be sold during Friday’s general sale.

In an effort to minimise resale and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, GA floor tickets may only be resold at the original purchase price using the Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange.

At each performance, 50 tickets to experience the show from an exclusive VIP riser will be made available for purchase benefitting (RED), the organisation founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS.

Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. will miss the gigs as he takes time out to undergo and recuperate from surgery in 2023, with Bram van den Berg set to step in as a temporary replacement.

The Irish group announced the project via a commercial during February’s Super Bowl, and recently gave Apple Music’s Zane Lowe a sneak preview tour of the Sphere and a glimpse into their ideas as they begin to create the production.

Vibee, the new music-led destination experience company founded by Live Nation, will be the exclusive Hotel Package and VIP Experience provider for the residency, offering a range of elevated hospitality packages.

This special run of concerts – based around the group’s classic 1991 album Achtung Baby – will see them work once again with longtime U2 creative collaborator and show director Willie Williams.

It marks their first live outing in four years, following The Joshua Tree 30th anniversary stadium tour, which was seen by 3.28 million fans worldwide from 2017-19, and grossed US$390.8 million. Their 2018 Experience + Innocence arena tour also played to a combined audience of almost one million across Europe and North America.

Last week, Madison Square Garden Entertainment announced “Sphere Experiences” as part of its opening programming at MSG Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas. The concept will launch this October with a “first-of-its-kind” immersive production Postcard from Earth.

MSG Sphere will introduce the first 16K screen that wraps up, around, and behind the audience, and also boasts Sphere Immersive Sound and 4D technologies.

