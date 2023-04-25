PROFILE

news

TicketSwap allows resale profit to be split with promoter

The FairShare feature divides profits from ticket sales equally between the seller and the organiser of the event

By Lisa Henderson on 25 Apr 2023

TicketSwap already has 1.5 million registered users in the UK

TicketSwap has introduced a new feature that divides profits from secondary ticket sales equally between the seller and the organiser of the event.

The FairShare feature also helps to discourage ticket dealers (who resell tickets for profit) as the profit margin for them is decreased, according to the ‘ethical resale platform’.

“The event industry, as well as fans, face challenges,” said Hans Ober, CEO at TicketSwap. “For example organisers’ profit margins are also coming under increasing pressure, and for fans, usurious rates are a major frustration. With the introduction of FairShare, we are making the ticket market a lot fairer again. This is how we invest together in the event industry.”

If an event organiser chooses to use FairShare, the profit on a resold ticket – which at TicketSwap is a maximum of 20% – is split between them and the seller.

“With the introduction of FairShare, we are making the ticket market a lot fairer again”

Event organisers using TicketSwap’s Sealed Tickets service can choose to activate FairShare on their own. The advanced feature allows barcodes on tickets to be released only several hours before an event begins. Until then, the buyer can also choose to resell their ticket within this system.

TicketSwap says this gives the organiser more control and fans maximum assurance that their ticket is valid.

Among others, event organisers Rotterdam Rave, Chasing the Hihat, Elevation Events and This is Live Group are already using FairShare.

Since launching in 2012, Amsterdam-headquartered TicketSwap has attracted 9 million users active in 36 countries worldwide, plus 1.5 million registered users in the UK.

Last year alone, the company opened offices in Sao Paulo (BR), Stockholm (SE), Berlin (DE), Paris (FR), Madrid (ES), Milan (IT) and Krakow (PO).

 

