Ticketmaster UK welcomes back Dan Pearce

The former MD of Ticketmaster Resale has returned to the firm as SVP of client development, after four years away

By Lisa Henderson on 04 Apr 2023

Dan Pearce, Ticketmaster

Dan Pearce, Ticketmaster


Ticketmaster has welcomed back Dan Pearce as SVP of client development.

Pearce returns to Ticketmaster after a four-year hiatus leading the Virgin Experience Days Consumer division.

Prior to that, Pearce was the MD of Ticketmaster Resale where he led the successful launch of our Fan-to-Fan Ticket Exchange, before moving to lead Ticketmaster’s international marketing division.

Pearce also brings with him a UK theatre pedigree as the previous managing director of West End Theatre Bookings.

“I couldn’t stay away! Thrilled to be returning to join such a talented team that already has such momentum”

“Dan’s knowledge of Ticketmaster and this industry is unrivalled, bringing with him the rare ability to wholly hit the ground running,” says Andrew Parsons, MD, Ticketmaster UK. “I am confident Dan will quickly deliver results for our clients, drive value for our partners and lead this exemplary team’s continued success.”

Pearce adds: “I couldn’t stay away! Thrilled to be returning to join such a talented team that already has such momentum. I’m looking forward to working with established and new clients alike to capitalise on exciting recent developments in technology and maximising Ticketmaster’s unrivalled marketing tools and reach.”

The appointment news comes off the back of Alex Berti stepping up into the VP, client development role with a focus on the ever-increasing attractions and immersive sectors, and Rebecca Lott taking on the senior director – strategic accounts role to support clients in achieving their goals.

 

