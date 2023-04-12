Ticketmaster continues expansion in Latin America

The ticketing platform's Latin America portfolio now includes operations in Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Brazil and Peru

Ticketmaster is strengthening its foothold in Latin America with new operations in Brazil and Peru.

The Live Nation-backed company has long had a foothold in Argentina and, in 2021, it expanded into Mexico and Chile.

“Brazil and Peru’s national expression of music and culture has made them an international destination for live entertainment and an obvious choice for our continued Latin America expansion efforts,” said Mark Yovich, Ticketmaster president. “On the ground, we’ll bring innovation and global expertise to elevate the fan experience and support both countries’ rich history of hosting world-class events.”

Donovan Ferreti, a veteran in the international ticketing industry, will serve as the managing director of Ticketmaster Brazil.

“We’re thrilled to have Donovan leading operations in Brazil,” says Adam Newsam, Ticketmaster executive vice president of Latin America. “Donovan’s unparalleled knowledge of the local market combined with his experience on the global stage makes him the perfect fit for Ticketmaster Brazil.”

Ticketmaster Brazil operations began at the end of 2022 supporting smaller niche events, to better understand and customise the platform for the Brazilian market. Soon after launching, it was named the official ticket sales platform for The Town, a new 105,000-capacity festival coming to Sāo Paulo this September.

Hippie Gonzalez Orellana, also a ticketing industry veteran, will serve as the managing director of Ticketmaster Peru.

“Hippie’s deep roots in Peru’s ticketing industry made him the clear choice to lead the team,” says Newsam. “He will be joined by a group of like-minded local ticketing experts to oversee the rollout of our leading technology across concerts, sports, arts and attractions around the country.”

Ticketmaster, the world’s largest ticketer, processes 500 million tickets per year across 30+ different countries.

