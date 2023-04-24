FKP Scorpio cancels Tempelhof Sounds Presents

The one-day event was supposed to replace the second edition of Tempelhof Sounds festival, which was postponed to 2024

The one-day event slated to replace this year’s Tempelhof Sounds festival in Germany has been cancelled “for production reasons”.

Tempelhof Sounds Presents was due to take place at Waldbühne (Woodland Stage) – the 22,000-capacity open-air theatre at Olympiapark Berlin – with acts including Bon Iver, Fever Ray and Holly Humberstone. Tickets started from €75.

The 2 June event would have replaced the second edition of Tempelhof Sounds which was postponed to 2024, as the disused airport in which it takes place is “urgently needed” for refugee housing.

“We thought about it for a long time and tried everything in our power, but in the end it just wasn’t to be”

“Unfortunately, we have to inform you that the Tempelhof Sounds Presents cannot take place this year for production reasons,” reads a statement from FKP Scorpio, which promotes both events with Loft Concerts.

“We thought about it for a long time and tried everything in our power, but in the end it just wasn’t to be. Tickets that have already been purchased can be returned at all advance booking offices and at Eventim.”

Tempelhof Sounds debuted in June 2022 at the Berlin airport of the same name, and was headlined by Muse, The Strokes and Florence and the Machine. Promoters FKP Scorpio, Loft Concerts and Dreamhaus deemed the festival “a successful premiere”.

Tempelhof Sounds Presents is the latest festival to be pulled, following the cancellation of InMusic (Croatia), Summerburst (Sweden), Hills of Rock (Bulgaria), Rolling Loud New York (US), Hear Hear (Belgium) and Wireless Germany.

