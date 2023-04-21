PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Skrillex, Fred Again, Four Tet to close out Coachella

The trio are teaming up again to wrap up the Goldenvoice-promoted festival after Blink 182's performance on the main stage this Sunday

By Lisa Henderson on 21 Apr 2023

Skrillex will perform at Coachella alongside Fred Again... and Four Tet

Skrillex will perform at Coachella alongside Fred Again... and Four Tet


Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet are teaming up again to close out weekend two of Coachella this Sunday (23 April).

The Goldenvoice-promoted festival took to social media today (21 April) to break the news, confirming that the three Wasserman Music-repped acts will assume the ‘TBA’ slot after Blink 182 on the main stage on Sunday.

All four acts were confirmed for the closing slots after Frank Ocean withdrew from Coachella weekend two on doctor’s orders due to leg fractures sustained by the singer.

The Goldenvoice-promoter festival took to social media today to break the news

Coachella was in a similar position last year when Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) pulled out shortly before the festival’s opening day. Swedish House Mafia, who were already on the bill in a headlining but unlisted time slot, played a tag-team set with the Weeknd in the rapper’s place.

This Sunday’s closing set with Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet comes after the trio teamed up for a five-hour set at Madison Square Garden (21,000) in New York in February.

Prior to that, they joined forces for a run of three surprise shows in three nights at Camden’s Electric Ballroom (cap. 1,500), Electric Brixton (1,700) and the art deco Troxy (3,100) in London.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|17 Apr 2023

Festival Republic plans 38,000-cap Leicester fest

news|17 Apr 2023

Coachella weekend one: the headlines

news|17 Apr 2023

Superstruct forges deal with resale platform Tixel

feature|19 Apr 2023

To bot or not to bot: Grappling with the rise of ChatGPT

news|17 Apr 2023

AEG names Lynsey Wollaston VP and GM, European festivals

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Agent Day To DayOne Fiinix Live

Chiswick, UKFull TimeDOE

Marketing ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp to £35K + Benefits

Senior BookerSerious

London, UK (Hybrid)Full Time£35K - £40K DOE

Assistant to PartnerPrimary Talent International

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive