PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Self Esteem to headline, curate new Sheffield fest

The Rotherham-hailing act will return to her hometown for a new multi-day event combining live music and circus entertainment

By Lisa Henderson on 14 Apr 2023

Self Esteem, aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor

Self Esteem, aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor


image © Ralph_PH

Sheffield sensation Self Esteem is to headline and curate a huge homecoming show, as part of new festival Rock N Roll Circus.

Taking place between 1–3 September at Sheffield’s Don Valley Bowl, the new multi-day event promises to mix “the best of live music with the best of circus entertainment”.

Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor) will close Saturday 2 September, returning to her hometown one last time before heading into the studio.

Saturday’s lineup, curated by Taylor, will include Australian indie electro-pop band Confidence Man, Drag Race UK break-out star Bimini and the legendary Yorkshire Arctic Monkeys tribute, Arctic Numpties, among others.

Rotherham-born Taylor recently completed a highly anticipated UK tour, spanning 11 dates and selling 44,000 tickets

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will headline the Friday night at Rock N Roll Circus, supported by Happy Mondays, The Cribs, The Joy Formidable & Somebody’s Child. Sunday’s bill is yet to be announced.

“Sheffield. I just had to come back one more time before I fully commit to writing again,” says Taylor. “I’ve also curated my actual dream lineup to join me. I am genuinely deeply excited. I promise you this is not to be missed!”

Rotherham-born Taylor recently completed a highly anticipated UK tour, spanning 11 dates and selling 44,000 tickets.

This summer, the burgeoning star will support Blur on two dates at London’s Wembley Stadium, and make an appearance at festivals including Parklife (Manchester), Bristol Sounds and R1 Big Weekend (Dundee).

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|11 Apr 2023

‘India’s music landscape has seen meteoric growth’

news|11 Apr 2023

Health and safety review for O2 Academy Brixton

news|11 Apr 2023

Billy McFarland: ‘Fyre Festival II is happening’

news|11 Apr 2023

NL to tackle ‘billon-dollar’ resale industry

news|13 Apr 2023

Everything Is New wins €440k Coldplay grant

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Commercial Marketing ExecutiveMotorpoint Arena Nottingham

Nottingham, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Data ManagerAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£45K - £47.5K, Pro Rata + Benefits

Marketing ExecutiveEventim UK

London, UKFull Time£30K

Sales & Reservations Managertvg Hospitality

London, UKFull Time£35K