Rock in Rio spin-off The Town sells out three days

Brazil’s new 105,000-cap festival The Town has sold out three days of its inaugural edition, with more than four months still to go until it debuts in São Paulo.

Organised by Rock in Rio founder Roberto Medina, the event will launch at the Interlagos race track later this year and is expected to attract around half a million people across five days.

Dates headlined by Bruno Mars (3&10 September) and Foo Fighters (9 September) have already sold out in this week’s general sale, with tickets still available for nights topped by Post Malone (2 September) and Maroon 5 (7 September). Full-price day tickets cost 815 reals (€147) and were snapped up in 72 minutes for Mars’ two shows .

“The success of the pre-sale reflects the public’s desire to live life live, for São Paulo to host an event of this magnitude and as people from São Paulo have said ‘a Rock in Rio to call your own,'” says Luis Justo, CEO of Rock World, the company behind The Town.

Other artists set to perform at the festival, which will feature six stages at the Cidade da Música venue, include Queens of the Stone Age, Garbage, Demi Lovato, Wet Leg, The Chainsmokers, Liam Payne, Iggy Azalea, Bebe Rexha, HER and Kim Petras.

The festival has also confirmed a partnership with transportation company the CCR Group, which guarantees that the trains that provide access to the Interlagos Circuit will run 24 hours a day on festival days.

“The public’s experience goes far beyond what they experience in [Rock in Rio site] Cidade do Rock and, now, in Cidade da Música,” says Roberta Medina, EVP of The Town and Rock in Rio. “We care about this experience all the time and this includes, among many other details to be taken care of, when, on the day of the festival, the fan leaves the house towards the venue.

“We already addressed this concern from the beginning, when we scheduled The Town to take place on the weekend or holiday, in order to less impact the city’s traffic.

“We announce this unprecedented partnership that will allow fans to arrive and leave the festival with greater peace of mind, knowing that they will be able to rely on public transport by train for 24 hours.”

The flagship 100,000-cap Rock in Rio Brazil, meanwhile, was most recently held at the Cidade do Rock (City of Rock) from 2-4 and 8-11 September 2022, headlined by Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Guns N’ Roses, Green Day, Coldplay and Dua Lipa.

From 2024, Rock World will also take over the running of Lollapalooza Brazil in partnership with C3 Presents. Both are majority owned by Live Nation.

