Primavera Sound to be livestreamed on Amazon

Amazon Music will exclusively livestream select performances from the Barcelona and Madrid editions of Primavera Sound 2023.

Fans from around the world will be able to enjoy a variety of performances, as well as interviews and behind-the-scenes content, live from Parc del Forum (Barcelona) from 1-3 June, and from Ciudad del Rock (Arganda del Rey – Madrid) from 8–10 June.

Blur, Halsey, New Order, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Rosalía and Calvin Harris are set to headline the two 2023 editions.

This is the first weekend-long festival streaming event from Amazon Music in Europe, which also recently broadcast Dreamville festival from Raleigh, North Carolina, and will stream Stagecoach Festival live from Indio, California this weekend (28-30 April).

The free-to-watch livestream experience will be available on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch across both festivals starting from 7:30 pm CET each day.

For the first weekend, live from Barcelona, viewers will have the opportunity to pick from two different channels covering a wide selection of artists from the festival, allowing those watching at home to tune in to a variety of performances across the weekend.

Commentary will be available in English, with Spanish subtitles, across both Twitch channels. All content broadcast from Primavera Sound will be free to watch across Twitch and Prime Video.

For the second weekend, live from Madrid, music fans will have the chance to tune in to more behind-the-scenes content, interviews and select performances on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. The live show will be broadcast in Spanish, with English subtitles provided.

For those attending the festival in person, Amazon Music will also give music fans the chance to create their own Primavera Sound content. A specially-created experiential space will allow festivalgoers the opportunity to create bespoke content for their social media channels, and give them the chance to win prizes ranging from exclusive merchandise to instant VIP ticket upgrades.

