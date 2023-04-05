PROFILE

Primary Talent hires veteran agent Peter Nash

Nash brings with him a roster that includes Kings of Leon, Pet Shop Boys, Regina Spektor, Steve Winwood, and Travis

By Lisa Henderson on 05 Apr 2023

Peter Nash, Primary Talent International

Peter Nash, Primary Talent International


Primary Talent International has hired Peter Nash as a partner, effectively immediately.

New York-based Nash is the eighth partner to join Primary Talent since it regained independence from CAA last month.

The veteran agent joined ICM from WME in 2020, the year ICM acquired Primary Talent. He worked closely with the Primary Talent team until the CAA acquisition in June 2022.

Nash brings with him a roster that includes Kings of Leon, Pet Shop Boys, Regina Spektor, Steve Winwood, and Travis.

“He will be a wellspring of guidance and support to our expanding roster of agents and clients”

“Pete’s joining the Primary family is tremendous news for the agency as a whole,” says Matt Bates, managing partner and CEO of Primary Talent International. “He brings with him a huge amount of experience as a leading international music agent. In his new role as a Primary Talent partner, he will be a wellspring of guidance and support to our expanding roster of agents and clients.”

Nash adds: “ICM’s acquisition of Primary Talent in March 2020 was the major factor in my decision to join ICM later that same year. Working alongside the exceptional Primary team during the pandemic and the challenging relaunch of the live music industry turned out to be greatly beneficial to my clients. I am delighted to be working with them again and joining their leadership team.”

Primary Talent International boasts a roster of nearly 460 clients including The 1975, The Cure, Lana Del Rey, Noel Gallagher, Jack Harlow, alt-J, Dropkick Murphys, and Patti Smith Imanbek, Mitski, Rina Sawayama, Two Door Cinema Club, Wolf Alice, and Ziggy Marley.

 

