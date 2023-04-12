PROFILE

Paaspop sells 30,000 tickets in 39 minutes

The Dutch festival released early-bird and super-early-bird tickets just 48 hours after the 2023 edition took place

By Lisa Henderson on 12 Apr 2023

Paaspop is promoted by This Is Live


image © Facebook/Paaspop

Dutch festival Paaspop sold 30,000 early-bird weekend tickets for its 2024 edition within 39 minutes.

The sale launched just 48 hours after Paaspop 2023 took place, with acts including Armin van Buuren, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and George Ezra.

The super-early bird weekend tickets had a price tag of €179 this year and the early birds, €189.

With the 2023 early bird tickets selling out in four days, the festival’s organisers hailed the 2024 sale as “unprecedented”

With the 2023 early bird tickets selling out in four days, the festival’s organisers hailed the 2024 sale as “unprecedented”.

Paaspop (Easter Doll) will return to Schijndel on Easter weekend (29–31 March 2024), with acts yet to be announced.

This year’s event, promoted by the recently formed This Is Live, welcomed 105,000 visitors across three days and 300 acts performing on more than 17 stages.

 

