OVO Hydro teams on climate change initiative

Glasgow’s OVO Hydro has teamed up with climate change charity Music Declares Emergency to help launch its new Fan Club for Climate Change initiative ahead of Earth Day this weekend.

Launched last night at Paramore’s sold-out show, the scheme is appealing for music fans to sign-up and join a call for action for governments and business leaders. The club will allow members to create their own spaces and communities across music venues, towns, and universities and in online spaces internationally.

A team of local Fan Club for Climate Change volunteers were on-hand at the 14,300-cap Scottish venue to encourage gig goers to sign-up to the initiative, which will give them access to weekly prizes and offers including free festival tickets and early bird access, messages from their favourite musicians, opportunities to get involved with community events and tips on ways they can be part of the climate movement to create systemic change.

“With the fight against climate change top of our agenda, we are always looking for ways we can support initiatives and organisations who share the same goal,” says Debbie McWilliams, director of live entertainment at OVO Hydro. “As an industry, we have the power and influence to make real change and we are proud to be a venue pushing the agenda forward in the global entertainment space.”

Founded by Savages drummer Fay Milton, folk artist Sam Lee and a group of music industry professionals including Ninja Tune’s Peter Quicke, Fan Club for Climate Change is the latest initiative from Music Declares Emergency, which was launched in 2019.

The charity is calling on people within the industry to declare a climate emergency and work towards making the cultural and operations changes necessary towards a carbon neutral future.

The launch of the initiative lands as OVO Hydro gears up to celebrate a year since being awarded the world’s first A Greener Arena (AGA) certification. Awarded by A Greener Festival, AGA takes a holistic approach to sustainability, not only looking at emissions and environmental impacts but also people, inclusion and wellbeing.

