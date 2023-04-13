OVG partners with Latin music-focused SBS Ent

The multi-year strategic deal will provide an opportunity to reach new markets with Latin-focused music events

Oak View Group (OVG) has inked a multi-year deal with SBS Entertainment, the entertainment arm of broadcasting company Spanish Broadcasting Systems.

The deal is described as an effort to “reimagine the live industry landscape” and an opportunity to reach new markets with Latin-focused music events.

Under the terms of the agreement, SBS events such as Mega Mezcla, Amor En Vivo, and Mega Bash, which all take place across Hispanic markets, will also be produced at OVG’s recently revamped UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

Additionally, the two companies will develop new entertainment products at other OVG-managed arenas, including Moody Center in Austin, TX; newly opened Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, CA; and in the Orlando, FL area.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand our footprint across [OVG’s] world-class venues”

After launch, the two partners expect to expand the project to other OVG venues in North America and eventually, Europe.

“As one of the largest concert producers in the nation and trailblazers for Latin music, it is our mission to continue to build upon our legacy by creating more unparalleled live music experiences for audiences across the globe,” says Alessandra Alarcón, president, SBS Entertainment. “Our partnership with the Oak View Group is the first of its kind and we couldn’t be more excited to work with them to expand our footprint across their world-class venues and connect more Latin music fans with the artists they love.”

Francesca Bodie, president of business development, Oak View Group, says: “As the popularity and globalisation of Latin music continues to rise, we’re delighted to partner with SBS Entertainment to broaden its audience, while delivering greater diversity across our business, and bringing its iconic live events to OVG’s roster of world-class arenas. This partnership represents a foundation that we plan to grow, both nationally and internationally in the coming years, and we look forward to developing more programming with Alessandra and the SBS team.”

Founded in 2015, OVG has grown to work with more than 400 venues worldwide. The deal with SBS marks the first time they’ve teamed up with a Latin company that focuses on producing and promoting large-scale live events.

For 16 years now, SBS has produced LA’s Calibash, the best-known urban Latin festival in the US that has boasted J Balvin, Daddy Yankee and Karol G as headliners over the past few years.

