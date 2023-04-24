PROFILE

news

New indie booking agency launches

Australia's Craft Music Agency has been set up by ex-Harbour Agency agent Jeremy Sharp and former New Empire guitarist Peter Gillies

By James Hanley on 24 Apr 2023

Frontier Festival says that it 'fully adapts to the Covid regulations'

Australian live music industry veteran Jeremy Sharp has teamed up with digital marketing specialist and musician Peter Gillies to launch Craft Music Agency.

Sharp was previously with Harbour Agency, while Gillies set up Craft Digital Marketing in 2018 and was formerly a guitarist in Sydney band New Empire.

Their new independent booking agency will operate from the same premises as Craft Digital Marketing in Wollongong, New South Wales, reports The Music Network.

“I am immensely proud of my work at The Harbour Agency and eternally grateful for the opportunities provided to me during my time there,” says Sharp. “It was [Harbour’s] Tony Grace Guarrera who showed belief in me as a young and passionate 19-year-old. Without him I wouldn’t have made it this far down the road.”

“Jeremy and I share the same core values and passions and are overjoyed to be starting Craft Music together”

Craft Music Agency’s roster includes acts such as Angie Hart, Bad Pony, Coterie, Franky Walnut, Jack Carty, Rachael Fahim, Skunkhour, Vera Blue, The Whitlams and Xavier Rudd.

According to a statement, the firm’s mission “is to nurture and grow artists’ careers in a hands-on, personable approach”.

“Live performance is a place where artists can express their craft with the audience experiencing a pure moment in time,” adds Gillies. “I actually began my touring career with Jeremy by my side over 15 years ago and toured extensively throughout Australia and abroad. Jeremy and I share the same core values and passions and are overjoyed to be starting Craft Music together.”

 

