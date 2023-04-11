PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

NL to tackle ‘billon-dollar’ resale industry

The announcement comes after reports that Lowlands tickets were being resold for more than €100 over the original price

By Lisa Henderson on 11 Apr 2023

The Netherlands' marquee festival, Lowlands

The Netherlands' marquee festival, Lowlands


The Dutch government says it will devise a strategy this autumn to tackle the resale of tickets for extortionate prices.

The state secretary for culture and media Gunay Uslu called resale a “persistent problem” and wants to better protect consumers.

It comes after reports that Lowlands tickets were being resold for more than €100 over the original price, prompting politicians to wade in.

The 60,000 tickets for the Mojo-promoted festival cost €300 euros each and sold out within 15 minutes.

Ticketholders are only allowed to resell tickets through Ticketmaster, with a maximum of 20% on top of the purchased price.

She said she expects to come up with a plan in the autumn after researching how other countries deal with this problem

However, Ticketmaster in the Netherlands reportedly charges over €40 euros in service costs per transaction, hiking the price of a Lowlands ticket up to over €400.

The Socialist Party of the Netherlands has been calling on the government to crack down on the ‘billion-dollar’ resale industry for years, to no avail.

However, the party submitted a motion last year that was widely supported in the House of Representatives, subsequently drawing the attention of Uslu.

She said she expects to come up with a plan in the autumn after researching how other countries deal with this problem.

Ticketing fees have been thrust under the microscope of late after The Cure persuaded Ticketmaster to offer partial refunds for “unduly high” ticketing fees charged in the Verified Fan sale for the band’s upcoming North American tour.

Various markets are already making moves to eliminate “excessive” ticketing fees for concerts and other events, with the US recently introducing a “Junk Fee Prevention Act”.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • John Eren, State Government of Victoria
    Victoria 'ticket cops' to enforce resale ban

    The Australian state's latest budget, delivered on 1 May, gives new 'ticketing officers' the power to seize tickets which have been illegally touted

  • Flymachine raises $21m thanks to industry leaders

    US-based virtual concerts pioneer, Flymachine, has raised $21 million in new funding, thanks in no small part to some heavyweight music industry backers. The likes of Red Light Management founder Coran Capshaw, Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett, veteran promoter Bill Silva, Wasserman execs Marty Diamond and Larry Webman and Californian…

  • London’s O2
    Report: 5G to bring £2.3bn to live industry by 2030

    The 5th Generation Entertainment report highlights how 5G mobile internet will enhance fan engagement before, during and after a live event

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|06 Apr 2023

Ticketmaster compensates fans over Bad Bunny show

news|06 Apr 2023

Mini Global Climate Concert Series announced

news|11 Apr 2023

Billy McFarland: ‘Fyre Festival II is happening’

news|11 Apr 2023

‘India’s music landscape has seen meteoric growth’

news|11 Apr 2023

Health and safety review for O2 Academy Brixton

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Commercial Marketing ExecutiveMotorpoint Arena Nottingham

Nottingham, UKFull Time£25K - £30K

Data ManagerAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£45K - £47.5K, Pro Rata + Benefits

Marketing ExecutiveEventim UK

London, UKFull Time£30K

Sales & Reservations Managertvg Hospitality

London, UKFull Time£35K