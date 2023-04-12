MSG Entertainment announces ‘Sphere Experiences’

The next-generation venue will debut the concept with "first-of-its-kind" immersive production Postcard from Earth this October

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has announced “Sphere Experiences” as part of its opening programming at MSG Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

One of the core content categories to be featured at the 20,000-cap venue, the experiences concept will launch this October with a “first-of-its-kind” immersive production Postcard from Earth.

The result of collaborations between Sphere Studios – Sphere’s in-house creative and production studio – and acclaimed storytellers and creatives, Sphere Experiences are original immersive productions designed exclusively for the facility. Each Sphere Experience will be approximately 60 minutes in length, and productions are slated to run multiple times per day, year-round.

“We are redefining the future of entertainment through Sphere,” says James L. Dolan, executive chairman and CEO, MSG Entertainment. “Sphere provides a new medium for directors, artists, and brands to create experiences that cannot be seen or told anywhere else, and Sphere Experiences are just one of the ways we will use the venue’s technologies to engage the senses and transport audiences to places both real and imagined.

“Postcard from Earth will set a new bar for multi-sensory storytelling possibilities”

“Postcard from Earth will set a new bar for multi-sensory storytelling possibilities, and we look forward to having audiences experience it at Sphere this fall.”

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Postcard from Earth project is being directed by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, with production currently underway. As the first Sphere Experience, it will “utilise the full breadth of Sphere’s technological capabilities to create a multi-sensory storytelling journey”.

MSG Sphere will introduce the first 16K screen that wraps up, around, and behind the audience, and also boasts Sphere Immersive Sound and 4D technologies. U2 will launch the venue this autumn with the U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere residency.

Earlier this year, MSG promoted long-serving executive Josephine Vaccarello to EVP, live. Vaccarello will lead the company’s live entertainment bookings across all of its venues, including MSG Sphere Las Vegas

