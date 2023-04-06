Mini Global Climate Concert Series announced

The Lumineers' Wesley Schultz will headline the first show on Thursday 13 April at the Boulder Theater in Colorado, produced by AEG Presents

AEG Presents is to produce the inaugural date of the newly announced Right Here, Right Now Mini Global Climate Concert Series.

The show is the first activation of the Right Here, Right Now Music initiative, launched by the Recording Academy and the Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance (Right Here, Right Now) in a bid to combat the human rights crisis resulting from climate change.

The series will present arena acts at small concert venues around the globe, while shining a light on alarming climate issues. It will launch on Thursday 13 April at the Boulder Theater in Colorado, headlined by Wesley Schultz, lead singer of the Lumineers. The show, which will also feature special guests including Yola, will be filmed by Citizen Pictures for a later broadcast.

“We are honoured to be working with several United Nations-supported global music initiatives to bring together artists and create unique music events to promote social justice around the world,” says Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. “Music has no boundaries so we are excited to partner with the artist community and work with the United Nations to further their human rights goals and ultimately, better the world.”

“Music provides a platform for the biggest megaphone in the world”

Further concerts are being planned in cities on multiple continents, with discussions underway for potential events in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, London, Johannesburg, Bogotá and Dubai. Proceeds will go to United Nations Human Rights climate justice initiatives and music charity MusiCares.

“It is a privilege and honour to be partnering with the Recording Academy in the development of multiple global music initiatives supported by United Nations Human Rights, including Right Here, Right Now Music, which will elevate global awareness to help reframe climate change as the human rights crisis that it is,” adds David Clark, founder and CEO of Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance.

“Music provides a platform for the biggest megaphone in the world, and working with the Recording Academy, the most renowned music organisation in the world, will help ensure the Right Here, Right Now Mini Global Climate Concert Series gives voice to those who all too often have none.”

