Madrid’s WiZink Center to open new concert space

The 1,000-cap La Sala del WiZink Center is targeted at emerging artists and will launch with a Ice Nine Kills gig on 19 May

Madrid’s WiZink Center is to open new 1,000-cap concert lounge La Sala inside the complex next month.

The space will be located at the same level as the main floor of the 17,456-cap venue and has been made possible via a significant investment effort to soundproof it from other events held at the larger arena, as well as independent access offered by Goya Street.

Targeted at emerging artists, it can also be used for audio and video recordings, soundchecks and artist rehearsals, having been equipped – in a Spanish first – by Clair Brothers, supplier of loudspeaker products for tours by the Rolling Stones, U2, Maluma and Paul McCartney, among others. It also offers a 21 sq m LED screen at the back of the stage in addition to cutting-edge lighting.

La Sala del WiZink Center will launch on 19 May with a headline performance by Ice Nine Kills

La Sala del WiZink Center (The Room of the WiZink Center) will launch on 19 May with performances by Ice Nine Kills, Skynd, Lansdowne and Defying Decay, promoted by Doctor Music.

The Wizink Center’s main 2023 calendar, meanwhile, includes arena shows by Hans Zimmer (16 May), Maroon 5 (15 June), Feid (2 July), Romeo Santos (6-9 July), Arctic Monkeys (10-11 July), Rod Stewart (12 July), Andrea Bocelli (20-21 September), Blink-182 (3 October), Louis Tomlinson (5 October) and Greta Van Fleet (4 December).

