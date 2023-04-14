PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Machine Gun Kelly’s hometown gig gets cinema treatment

The star's sold-out hometown concert at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland will be broadcast in cinemas worldwide for one night only

By Lisa Henderson on 14 Apr 2023

Cleveland-native, Machine Gun Kelly

Cleveland-native, Machine Gun Kelly


image © Wikimedia Commons/Stefan Brending

Machine Gun Kelly is taking his 2022 Mainstream Sellout Tour to cinemas worldwide, for one night only.

The film, titled Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era, will recap the star’s sold-out hometown concert at the FirstEnergy Stadium (cap. 50,000) in Cleveland, Ohio, and give fans a behind-the-scenes peek at the whole tour.

The cut will include fan favourite hits from the night’s set list, including ‘Bloody Valentine,’ ‘lonely,’ ‘el diablo,’ ‘my ex’s best friend,’ ‘Till I Die,’ ‘I Think I’m OKAY,’ among others.

The film, directed by Sam Cahill, will be launched in cinemas on the 13 May via Trafalgar Releasing, the company behind BTS’s hugely successful cinema treatments.

The sellout concert in his hometown saw MGK become the first and only Ohio native to sell out the largest venue in the city

“Machine Gun Kelly’s remarkable journey from Cleveland to meteoric superstardom and back to where it all began gives us an unfiltered look at the emotion and rawness of coming home,” says Kymberli Frueh, SVP of programming and content acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. “We are so lucky that this moment was captured so it can be shared with fans across the globe.”

The Mainstream Sellout Tour encompassed 52 concerts across North America and Europe. More than 425,000 tickets were sold for the North American leg alone and several shows, including Madison Square Garden in New York, sold out.

The sellout concert in his hometown saw Machine Gun Kelly become the first and only Ohio native to sell out the largest venue in the city.

Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era is the first full-length feature distributed by Floor 13.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|11 Apr 2023

‘India’s music landscape has seen meteoric growth’

news|11 Apr 2023

Health and safety review for O2 Academy Brixton

news|11 Apr 2023

Billy McFarland: ‘Fyre Festival II is happening’

news|11 Apr 2023

NL to tackle ‘billon-dollar’ resale industry

news|13 Apr 2023

Everything Is New wins €440k Coldplay grant

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Commercial Marketing ExecutiveMotorpoint Arena Nottingham

Nottingham, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Data ManagerAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£45K - £47.5K, Pro Rata + Benefits

Marketing ExecutiveEventim UK

London, UKFull Time£30K

Sales & Reservations Managertvg Hospitality

London, UKFull Time£35K