Machine Gun Kelly’s hometown gig gets cinema treatment

The star's sold-out hometown concert at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland will be broadcast in cinemas worldwide for one night only

Machine Gun Kelly is taking his 2022 Mainstream Sellout Tour to cinemas worldwide, for one night only.

The film, titled Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era, will recap the star’s sold-out hometown concert at the FirstEnergy Stadium (cap. 50,000) in Cleveland, Ohio, and give fans a behind-the-scenes peek at the whole tour.

The cut will include fan favourite hits from the night’s set list, including ‘Bloody Valentine,’ ‘lonely,’ ‘el diablo,’ ‘my ex’s best friend,’ ‘Till I Die,’ ‘I Think I’m OKAY,’ among others.

The film, directed by Sam Cahill, will be launched in cinemas on the 13 May via Trafalgar Releasing, the company behind BTS’s hugely successful cinema treatments.

“Machine Gun Kelly’s remarkable journey from Cleveland to meteoric superstardom and back to where it all began gives us an unfiltered look at the emotion and rawness of coming home,” says Kymberli Frueh, SVP of programming and content acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. “We are so lucky that this moment was captured so it can be shared with fans across the globe.”

The Mainstream Sellout Tour encompassed 52 concerts across North America and Europe. More than 425,000 tickets were sold for the North American leg alone and several shows, including Madison Square Garden in New York, sold out.

The sellout concert in his hometown saw Machine Gun Kelly become the first and only Ohio native to sell out the largest venue in the city.

Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era is the first full-length feature distributed by Floor 13.

