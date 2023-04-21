LN launches music-led destination experience firm

Vibee promises to build "unforgettable immersive trips for music lovers in the most sought after destinations around the world"

Live Nation has announced the launch of music-led destination experience company Vibee.

Vibee promises to build “unforgettable immersive trips for music lovers in the most sought after destinations around the world”, and has already confirmed partnerships with LN producers including Insomniac, C3 Presents and Country Nation.

Targeting cross-generational and genre diverse audiences, the firm will offer everything from multi-day events and activations on land and sea, to bespoke festival & residency packages.

“Vibee was founded to build indelible memories between fans and their favourite artists in a new way,” says Vibee president Harvey Cohen. “We are poised to deliver a range of once-in-a-lifetime destination experiences for every type of fan in vibrant locations all over the world.“

The company says its mission is to amplify fan-to-artist connections through three core areas: curated experiences, festival integrations, and Las Vegas residencies.

Curated Destination Experiences: Vibee will create extraordinary multi-day events with today’s top artists in the Bahamas, Mexico and more that also hit a wide variety of fans’ passions and interests, including gourmet dinners & spirit tastings, artist conversations & panels, health & wellness classes, limited edition artist merchandise and memorabilia, and more.

Vibee celebrated a successful sold-out weekend at Rock the Ocean’s 2023 Tortuga Music Festival earlier this month

Vibee, which celebrated a successful sold-out weekend at Rock the Ocean’s 2023 Tortuga Music Festival earlier this month, is partnering with Insomniac to produce curated experiences and festival integrations including premium cruise and music festival experience EDSea. It is also planning Hotel EDC – a Resorts World takeover during the 2023 edition of Insomniac’s Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.

Vibee Hotel Experiences will be hosted at festivals including Lollapalooza and ACL Festival, which include accommodations at a premier hotel partner properties along with VIP treatment for the weekend, while Las Vegas Residencies will feature unique packages to enhance the fan experience for sought after Vegas residencies, including concierge services, VIP access, and exclusive fan opportunities.

In the coming months the company says it will announce numerous curated events including a boutique autumn trip to the Bahamas with a legendary artist, a four-day Cabo adventure with one of the world’s top DJs, and a bespoke country music weekend in Nashville.

The full list of upcoming events confirmed so far includes:

May 19-22: Hotel EDC

June 16-18: Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge

June 24-25: Day Trip Festival

June 23-26: BEACH IT!

August 3-6: Lollapalooza 2023

August 11-13: TidalWave Music Festival

September 21-25: Format Festival

Oct 6-8: ACL Festival

Oct 13-15: ACL Festival

November 4-8: EDSea

