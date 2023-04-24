PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Livestreaming company Mandolin closes down

The Indianapolis, US-based company was founded amid the live music shutdown of spring 2020 and raised $17m in funding

By James Hanley on 24 Apr 2023

Based in Delaware, Firefly has been a regular fixture in the festival season since 2012

Firefly Festival


Livestreaming platform Mandolin has closed down after three years in business.

The Indianapolis, US-based company was founded amid the live music shutdown of spring 2020 and has worked on livestream concerts by acts including John Legend, Lil Wayne and Macy Gray.

It raised US$5 million in seed funding in October 2020 and closed a $12 million Series A funding round in June 2021, acquiring rival NoonChorus later that year. But in a statement, Mandolin has confirmed it has now shut down its operations.

“We are sad to announce that after three incredible years of connecting artists and fans more authentically through digital experiences, we are officially closing down our product and business operations,” says the firm.

“Though we can no longer lead the charge, we firmly believe market power will continue to shift toward better supporting artists in this endeavour”

“We’d like to sincerely thank our clients and partners for their belief in our mission and the time spent helping us develop a platform that truly empowered artists to own their fan relationships.

“Though we can no longer lead the charge, we firmly believe market power will continue to shift toward better supporting artists in this endeavour and we are all so appreciative of the feedback, faith and validation you’ve provided over the years to get us this far.”

Mandolin, which was led by CEO and co-founder Mary Kay Huse, reported that more than 100,000 fans had tuned in to its livestream of AEG Presents’ four-day Firefly Festival from Delaware in 2021, which featured performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, The Killers, Lizzo and Phoebe Bridgers.

In addition to streaming, Mandolin also offered virtual VIP meet-and-greets with select artists on the line-up via its VIP Suite as part of its Mandolin Live+ platform. Launched in the summer of 2021, Live+ was developed to provide new products and enhancements built specifically for the “hybrid event future” of concerts and festivals.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|21 Apr 2023

Sustainability heads name top priority for live in 2023

news|21 Apr 2023

LN launches music-led destination experience firm

news|20 Apr 2023

Co-op Live names Gary Roden general manager

news|20 Apr 2023

IMS’ Ben Turner on the future of electronic music

news|20 Apr 2023

Rock in Rio spin-off The Town sells out three days

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Box Office Manager, O2 Institute BirminghamAcademy Music Group

Birmingham, UKFull TimeCompetitve

Agent Day To DayOne Fiinix Live

Chiswick, UKFull TimeDOE

Marketing ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp to £35K + Benefits

Senior BookerSerious

London, UK (Hybrid)Full Time£35K - £40K DOE