LN’s Vibee announces first curated travel experience

Tiësto - Chasing Sunsets will take place in Mexico this November and will feature multiple performances from the Grammy-award-winning artist

Vibee, the new music-led destination experience company, is teaming up with dance promoter Insomniac for a three-day immersive experience in Cabo, headlined and curated by Tiësto.

Tiësto – Chasing Sunsets will take place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from 9–12 November and will feature multiple performances from the Grammy-award-winning artist.

The weekend is also said to include “exclusive sets from some of the hottest artists in the world, beach activities, pool parties, local cultural excursions,” and more.

The home base and headline venue will be ME Cabo, the five-star resort located on the beach, near the marina in Cabo San Lucas.

The weekend’s home base and headline venue will be ME Cabo, the five-star resort located on the beach

Additional weekend events will take place at ‘sought-after’ Cabo hot spots such as Mango Deck, Funky Geisha, Taboo and SUR.

Live Nation-backed Vibee was officially launched last week, promising “unforgettable immersive trips for music lovers in the most sought-after destinations around the world”.

The company says its mission is to amplify fan-to-artist connections through three core areas: curated experiences, festival integrations, and Las Vegas residencies.

Vibee has already announced a partnership with Live Nation-backed Insomniac to produce EDSea, a premium cruise and music festival experience, and Hotel EDC, a Resorts World takeover during the 2023 edition of Insomniac’s Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.