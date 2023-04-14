Live Nation elects Rich Paul to board of directors

Paul represents some of the world's top athletes via his company Klutch Sports Group, and has a partnership with UTA

Live Nation Entertainment today announced the election of Rich Paul to its board of directors.

Paul is the founder and CEO of Klutch Sports Group, as well as head of sports at UTA where he also serves on the board. UTA invested in Klutch in 2019 and the two companies recently opened an Atlanta office, setting up a full-service base of operations in the city for artists, athletes, musicians and brands.

Paul represents some of the world’s top athletes, helping them make strategic decisions about professional playing careers as well as develop successful brand and business ventures.

“Rich brings a valuable perspective from sports, business, entertainment and more,” says Greg Maffei, chairman of the Live Nation board of directors. “We’re fortunate to welcome him as a new addition to our board.”

Michael Rapino, president and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment, adds: “Rich understands what it takes to help talent develop a long and successful career. His input will be a great addition as we continue driving more value for artists and their fans through live shows.”

Rich comment: “Live Nation’s artist-centric approach to business makes this a really natural fit for me. Going to an event live is one of the most powerful ways to experience sports and music, and I look forward to contributing to the company and the industry in this new way.”

Paul has received a number of accolades for his excellence and innovation within the industry, including being named GQ’s 2019 PowerBroker of the Year as well as The King Maker on Sports Illustrated’s 2019 cover, and being honoured on Variety’s Variety500 list of the most influential business leaders shaping the global media industry.

Klutch Sports has also been recognised by TIME on their inaugural TIME100 Most Influential Companies List. He has also become well known for using his influence to power important social impact – driving the reversal of what was known as the Rich Paul Rule which would have banned agents without a college degree from representing NCAA student athletes.

