Live Nation partners on new Australian booking agency

Western Australia has gained a new booking agency and artist management company called Cut Above Collective.

The Perth-based operation says it will leverage the industry knowledge of Mellen Events and Live Nation to provide world-class representation for local artists.

The company’s roster includes emerging and established Australian artists such as Alter Boy, Boox Kid, Chaos Divine, Drea, Have A Good Day, Osaka Punch, Priscilla, Voyager and Yomi Ship.

“We’re so excited to be launching Cut Above Collective here in Western Australia,” says Josh Terlick, general manager of Cut Above Collective.

“We can’t wait to spotlight the amazing Western Australian artists we represent”

“With the support of Mellen Events and Live Nation Australia, we can’t wait to spotlight the amazing Western Australian artists we represent, along with some absolute gems from around the country.”

Cut Above will launch with an event at Perth’s iconic Rosemount Hotel on Saturday 29 April with live performances from Alter Boy, Priscilla, Boox Kid, Drea & Have A Good Day, plus DJ sets from band members of Yomi Ship & Chaos Divine.

Mellen Events specialise in the design, development, management and promotion of large-scale and boutique public events. The Western Australia-based company has worked on concerts for the likes of Alicia Keys, Lorde, Sting, Fleetwood Mac and Simply Red.

Live Nation Australia’s upcoming concerts include Lizzo, P!nk, Wu-tang Clan and Nas, and TWICE.

