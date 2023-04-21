PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Lana Del Rey final headliner for BST Hyde Park 2023

The US singer-songwriter will make her debut at the AEG-promoted London concert series on Sunday 9 July

By Lisa Henderson on 21 Apr 2023

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey


image © Thomas Hawk

Lana Del Rey is the final headliner to be announced for this year’s BST Hyde Park, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The singer-songwriter is due to perform on the last day of the AEG-promoted London concert series’ 2023 edition (Sunday 9 July), with special guests to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale at 10 am BST next Thursday (27 April) and pre-sale for American Express cardholders went live at 10 am today (21 April).

The gig will mark Del Rey’s debut appearance at BST Hyde Park

The gig will mark Del Rey’s debut appearance at BST Hyde Park, which is also set to welcome Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band, Guns N’ Roses, Billy Joel, Pink, Blackpink and Take That this year.

Del Rey’s BST Hyde Park date takes place just over two weeks after she delivers a headline set on the Other Stage at Glastonbury 2023.

The US star recently returned to music with her latest album, “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” which she will include in her Hyde Park set.

Del Rey is also set to perform at festivals including Music Is The Answer (Brazil), Lollapalooza (US) and All Things Go (US).

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Neil Young, Bob Dylan
    BST Hyde Park announces first headliners for 2019

    Rock royalty Bob Dylan and Neil Young will co-headline the London festival on Friday 12 July, in "possibly the biggest event we have ever delivered", says AEG's Jim King

  • Steve Wonder, British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park 2016, AEG Live
    Double-digit growth for BST Hyde Park 2016

    325,000 ticketholders and close to 400,000 people in total attended AEG UK's flagship festival at the "best outdoor venue in the world"

  • Adele, Wembley 2017
    Adele announces two BST Hyde Park concerts

    Adele has announced her live return with two shows at BST Hyde Park in London on July 1-2 next year. The dates are the 33-year-old star's first concerts to be confirmed since her scheduled four-night run at Wembley Stadium in 2017 was cut short halfway through due to damaged vocal…

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|17 Apr 2023

Festival Republic plans 38,000-cap Leicester fest

news|17 Apr 2023

Coachella weekend one: the headlines

news|17 Apr 2023

Superstruct forges deal with resale platform Tixel

feature|19 Apr 2023

To bot or not to bot: Grappling with the rise of ChatGPT

news|17 Apr 2023

AEG names Lynsey Wollaston VP and GM, European festivals

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Agent Day To DayOne Fiinix Live

Chiswick, UKFull TimeDOE

Marketing ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp to £35K + Benefits

Senior BookerSerious

London, UK (Hybrid)Full Time£35K - £40K DOE

Assistant to PartnerPrimary Talent International

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive