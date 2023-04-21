Lana Del Rey final headliner for BST Hyde Park 2023

The US singer-songwriter will make her debut at the AEG-promoted London concert series on Sunday 9 July

Lana Del Rey is the final headliner to be announced for this year’s BST Hyde Park, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The singer-songwriter is due to perform on the last day of the AEG-promoted London concert series’ 2023 edition (Sunday 9 July), with special guests to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale at 10 am BST next Thursday (27 April) and pre-sale for American Express cardholders went live at 10 am today (21 April).

The gig will mark Del Rey’s debut appearance at BST Hyde Park, which is also set to welcome Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band, Guns N’ Roses, Billy Joel, Pink, Blackpink and Take That this year.

Del Rey’s BST Hyde Park date takes place just over two weeks after she delivers a headline set on the Other Stage at Glastonbury 2023.

The US star recently returned to music with her latest album, “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” which she will include in her Hyde Park set.

Del Rey is also set to perform at festivals including Music Is The Answer (Brazil), Lollapalooza (US) and All Things Go (US).

