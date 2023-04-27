Jen Rubio joins TVG Hospitality board

The co-founder and CEO of luggage manufacturer Away, Rubio will bring her expertise to the Ben Lovett-fronted venue group

Ben Lovett’s global venue group TVG Hospitality has added Jen Rubio, co-founder and CEO of luggage manufacturer and retailer Away, to its board of directors.

Rubio has raised more than $200 million in funding during her career and is also an active angel investor, having backed over 50 early-stage start-ups including brands such as Parade, Liquid Death and Madhappy.

Her appointment follows the hirings of Jayne Davis as COO and Katie Millar as general manager of the 8,000-cap Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Alabama, earlier this year.

“I am thrilled to join the board of TVG,” says Rubio. “This team is passionate, talented and has already made impressive strides in the industry. The opportunity to lend my experience doing what I love – building lasting brands – in the quickly-evolving world of hospitality is exciting and inspiring.”

“Both myself and the wider leadership team at TVG look forward to learning from Jen’s insights and experiences”

TVG was founded by Mumford & Sons musician Lovett and his brother Greg Lovett, and boasts a growing venue portfolio also including Saturn in Birmingham, Alabama, alongside London’s Omeara, Goods Way and The Social, with additional projects underway across multiple cities.

All TVG venues feature elevated hospitality offerings with local character to enhance experiences for both artists and fans.

“I’ve been patiently waiting and hoping for Jen to join our board for a long time,” says Ben Lovett. “She is one of the most instinctive and talented entrepreneurs I’ve ever met, the success of Away is just the tip of the iceberg. Both myself and the wider leadership team at TVG look forward to learning from Jen’s insights and experiences as we continue to build towards operating some of the best venues in the world.”

TVG will also support Huntsville’s Tip Top Café with its reopening this year, further establishing its roots in the Alabama music scene.

